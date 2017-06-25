Jay-Z announces listening parties for his new album, 4:44

This is your first chance to hear the first material since 2013.

After confirming the existence of his new album, 4:44, Jay-Z has now announced official listening parties to take place a day before the album drops.

The rapper will be playing the record across specific Sprint stores across America on June 29, a day before the full album is released. Although this is disappointing news for UK fans, these listening parties usually coincide with leaked tracks from the events.

The listening parties will take place in New York, Los Angeles and more, Pitchfork report. Controversially, Jay-Z’s follow up to 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail will be available exclusively to TIDAL subscribers.

Read more: Watch Jay Z avoid interview question about Donald Trump

The release of 4:44 on June 30 was announced on Twitter by Tidal, who also shared a preview of a new track called ‘Adnis’. You can listen to it below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last week, Damian Marley confirmed that he had been working with Jay-Z on new material after the pair were spotted together in Jamaica.

He said: “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place.

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out.”