Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz to play Austin City Limits 2017

Chance the Rapper, The Killers, The xx, Skepta and Solange will all perform too.

Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz are to play this year’s Austin City Limits (ACL) festival.

Chance the Rapper, The Killers, The xx, Skepta and Solange have also been confirmed for the annual bash in Texas, which takes place over two weekends, from October 6-8 and October 13-15.

Other acts confirmed include Martin Garrix, Run The Jewels, Ice Cube, Ryan Adams, Royal Blood, A$AP Ferg, Angel Olsen, Tove Lo and Crystal Castles. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for Austin City Limits 2017 are on sale now. Each year, the festival donates a portion of its proceeds to Zilker Park, the public recreation space in which it takes place. To celebrate Zilker Park’s 100th birthday this year, the event has pledged a huge $6.3 million (£4.9 million) donation.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz are currently preparing for their own Demon Dayz festival in Margate on June 10. The full line-up for the event was announced earlier this month.

Last week Red Hot Chili Peppers covered Chris Cornell’s song ‘Seasons in tribute to the late Audioslave and Soundgarden singer, who was found dead in his hotel room on Thursday night (May 18).

The Anthony Kiedis-led band are also due to headline Benicassim in Spain this July.