Jay-Z releases new album teaser trailer titled ‘Kill Jay Z’

Could this indicate a 'Lemonade'-style visual album?

The highly anticipated new album from Jay-Z, 4:44, has a brand new trailer that reveals new details about the rapper’s fourteenth record.

Exclusive NME offer with Amazon Music Unlimited – get 60 days of music without paying anything

In a Tidal-exclusive launch, Jay-Z’s campaign has already teased the 4:44 album as having a video component starring ‘Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

The teaser after that featured a brand new song called ‘Adnis’. Now, through Tidal’s Twitter account, a new visual teaser has been revealed that shows a young man wearing a shirt that reads “stay black” as he runs frantically from something.

The video is soundtracked by a new instrumental and is titled ‘Kill Jay Z’ which, as Pitchfork note, purposefully lacks the recently reinstated hyphen from Jay-Z’s stage name.

Watch the 4:44 teaser below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This only adds fuel to the speculation fire that the rapper could follow in the footsteps of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ by releasing a visual album.

Earlier this month, Damian Marley confirmed that he had been working with Jay-Z on new material after the pair were spotted together in Jamaica.

He said: “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place.”

Read more: Watch Jay-Z avoid interview questions about Donald Trump

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out.”