Jay Z sued over baseball caps

Roc Nation's logo has landed Jigga and the MLB in some hot water.

Jay Z and Roc Nation have been sued for trademark infringement concerning the use of the Roc Nation logo on some new Major League Baseball caps.

As TMZ reports, Iconix Brand Group claims that it acquired the Roc Nation logo as well as “‘licensing and brand management”. The fashion group that the rapper no longer owns the logo anymore and was paid $204 million by Iconix.

Iconix isn’t just suing Jay Z, however. They’re filing against MLB, Roc Nation, New Era, Lids and the San Francisco giants for the misuse of the logo. The company is allegedly seeking $10 million and above from each party for damages.

Pitchfork has attained the full complaint and reached out to both Roc Nation and Jay Z for comment.

