Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I’m not apologising for pole-dancing video’

Jennifer Lawrence has posted a message on Facebook after footage of her dancing on a nightclub pole was leaked online.

A video obtained by several gossip websites shows the Oscqr-winning actress hanging onto a the pole while she partied in a club in Vienna.

She wrote on Facebook last night : “Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.”

She also corrected reporters who had written that she was only wearing a bra in the video. “Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good,” she added. “Even with no core strength.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week the gruesome poster for Jennifer Lawrence’s new film Mother! was unveiled. It shows Lawrence painted in an almost porcelain manner, holding her own heart in outstretched hands while blood trickles down her dress.

Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in 2016’s Passengers, alongside co-star Chris Pratt, and X-Men: Apocalypse. She later claimed that she would prefer to join the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise over a return to X-Men, stating, “I won’t be Mystique in the X-Men movies, but I would love to be Mystique in Guardians Of The Galaxy. I wonder if I could do that.”