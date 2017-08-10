Jennifer Lawrence says she’s ‘disappointed in herself’ about ‘Passengers’

Lawrence starred opposite Chris Pratt in the sci-fi romance which some fans and critics branded "creepy".

Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the controversy that greeted her 2016 sci-fi film Passengers.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Lawrence starred opposite Chris Pratt in the sci-fi romance, which performed disappointingly at the box office in December. Upon its release, the film attracted criticism for a “creepy” plot development in which Pratt’s character woke up Lawrence’s character from an enforced sleep so he could have some company on a lengthy space trip, cutting short her life in the process.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it,” she told Vogue. “I thought the script was beautiful — it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

During the interview, Lawrence also spoke about how having intimate photos of herself leaked online has affected her.

“It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you,” she said. “I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying.”

“When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to be blindsided again.”