Jeremy Clarkson rushed to hospital with pneumonia in Majorca

The TV presenter was on holiday with his family.

Ex-‘Top Gear’ Jeremy Clarkson has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia while on holiday with family in Spain.

The TV presenter fell ill on the island of Majorca on Friday (August 4) and posted a cryptic pic on social media, which worried fans.

He uploaded a snap to his Instagram of his arm with a drip attached, captioned: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday”.

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: “Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia.”

He was taking a break after the filming of new Amazon Prime show ‘The Grand Tour‘, which he’s made with co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond.

Luckily, he appears to be in good spirits, joking with friend Jemima Goldsmith (formerly Khan) about his current situation.

His pal Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash while filming their new show, and he revealed he thought he was “going to die”.

Clarkson was fired from Top Gear last year after punching a producer of the show, and co-hosts Hammond and May also left the show following his departure.

Their new venture, ‘The Grand Tour’ will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 18.