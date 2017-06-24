Jeremy Corbyn condemns Theresa May’s running through wheat fields: ‘I’m far too responsible a citizen’

The Labour leader commented on the Prime Minister's naughty admission in an interview with NME at Glastonbury

Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Prime Minister Theresa May‘s admission she used to run through fields of wheat as a child.

During the general election campaign, the Tory leader was asked in an interview what the naughtiest thing she’d done was. She told ITV presenter Julie Etchingham: “I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat – the farmers weren’t too pleased about that.”

Speaking to NME after his speech on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this afternoon (June 24), Corbyn said he was “far too responsible a citizen” to indulge in such an act himself.

“I grew up in the countryside in Wiltshire and then later in Shropshire,” he said. “I was taught from a very, very early age you walk round the edge of a cropped field. You don’t walk through a field of wheat because it will damage the wheat.”

He then hit out at people who have or would run through fields of wheat. “I’m totally shocked that anyone would run through a wheat field and damage wheat,” he said. “It’s a terrible thing to do.”

Meanwhile, May’s confession has been immortalised at Glastonbury, after one festival-goer spotted a flag printed with an image of the Prime Minister running through a field of wheat.

The satirical flag was one of many to show disapproval of the Tory government at the festival. During Corbyn’s speech on the Pyramid Stage many flags and banners showing their support of him and the Labour Party were on display.

Describing his appearance, festival founder Michael Eavis hailed Corbyn as a ‘hero of the moment’.

He said: “Millions of young people – Glastonbury people – voted for him. I think he has a fundamental sense of justice, of real political change, of being anti-war and anti-nuclear. That’s what we’ve spent our lives campaigning for, too.

“Since Emily was two, we’ve been going to London to march for all those things that Jeremy represents.”