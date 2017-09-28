Watch Jeremy Corbyn say ‘man’s not hot’

Labour leader references the Big Shaq meme

Jeremy Corbyn has got in on the ‘Man’s Not Hot’ meme.

The meme in question originates from a recent BBC Radio 1Xtra video by British comedian Michael Dapaah, who delivered a parody freelance under the guise of his character Roadman Shaq/Big Shaq.

In the video, Dapaah freestyled: “I tell her man’s not hot, I tell her man’s not hot / The girl told me, ‘Take off your jacket’ / I said, ‘Babes, man’s not hot'”.

Now, during a recent public appearance at this year’s Labour Party Conference, the party’s leader Corbyn was asked on stage if he wanted to take off his jacket, to which he replied: “The man’s not hot”. Watch that moment in the clip below.

Dapaah has since responded on Twitter, saying that the meme had “crossed over”. See his reaction below.

Watch Dapaah’s original video beneath:

Liam Gallagher also referenced the ‘Man’s Not Hot’ meme recently on Twitter:

Meanwhile, the Jeremy Corbyn/Nike t-shirt has gone on display at the V&A museum.

The design was released by fashion label Bristol Street Wear during this year’s general election campaign, and quickly became a hit among Labour supporters.

While the design was never officially endorsed by Nike, the design of the shirt has now been acquired by the V&A to add to its Rapid Response Collecting exhibition. The collection houses objects which have been selected in timely response to major moments in history that touch the world of design and manufacturing.

Tristam Hunt, the former Labour MP and current director of the V&A, said of the acquisition: “As the nation’s storehouse for contemporary design and fashion, we are delighted to acquire the Corbyn T-shirt. It is also a rather strong statement of our belief in curatorial autonomy.”

Bristol Street Wear, who donated the shirt, added: “It’s great to see the typically dismissed art form, ‘bootlegs’, given pride of place at the V&A. This T-shirt spoke to so many people. It was immediate, it was fun, it started debates, it was censored and it even got us into trouble – everything good art should.”