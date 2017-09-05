Jeremy Corbyn / Nike t-shirt to go on display at the V&A

Bristol Street Wear were behind the 'bootlegged' design, which wasn't officially endorsed by the sports manufacturer

A t-shirt bearing Jeremy Corbyn‘s name above Nike‘s iconic swoosh logo has been acquired by the V&A Museum to go on display in one of its galleries.

The design was released by fashion label Bristol Street Wear during this year’s general election campaign, and quickly became a hit among Labour supporters. See the design below.

While the design was never officially endorsed by Nike, the design of the shirt has now been acquired by the V&A to add to its Rapid Response Collecting exhibition. The collection houses objects which have been selected in timely response to major moments in history that touch the world of design and manufacturing.

Tristam Hunt, the former Labour MP and current director of the V&A, said of the acquisition: “As the nation’s storehouse for contemporary design and fashion, we are delighted to acquire the Corbyn T-shirt. It is also a rather strong statement of our belief in curatorial autonomy.”

Bristol Street Wear, who donated the shirt, added: “It’s great to see the typically dismissed art form, ‘bootlegs’, given pride of place at the V&A. This T-shirt spoke to so many people. It was immediate, it was fun, it started debates, it was censored and it even got us into trouble – everything good art should.”