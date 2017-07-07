Jeremy Corbyn reveals who he wants to win ‘Love Island’

Jezza weighs in on the hot-button issue sweeping the nation...

Jeremy Corbyn has revealed in a new interview who he is backing to win the dating reality TV show, Love Island.

In an interview with The Tab, Jeremy first admitted that he didn’t watch the ITV show. The Labour leader responded to whether he’d been keeping up with the Love Island news: “No I haven’t”.

However, Corbyn then followed that up with a cryptic statement saying: “but I would advise that Marcel needs a vote,” he said. “He needs a vote, so if we can give him a vote – cos he needs a bit of help – he needs a bit of, shall I say… TLC?”.

Despite not being a regular viewer of the show, the TLC comment, as Digital Spy speculate, could be a music reference between the 90s pop trio and Marcel being in Blazin’ Squad – it’s a reach, though.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch Corbyn weigh in on the Love Island happenings below.

The nation has become fixated with the famous fans of Love Island. The ITV show is pulling in audience members you wouldn’t expect to love the reality show. The likes of Liam Gallagher revealed that he watched the show instead of seeing bands at Glastonbury.

The likes of Adele, Nick Frost, Stormzy and Gary Lineker are all outspoken fans of the show. That said, no one expected Corbyn to be even aware of the show’s existence.

Read more: Corbynbury – How Jeremy Corbyn conquered Worthy Farm

Meanwhile, Labour have opened up an eight point lead over the Conservative Party, according to a new poll.

The YouGov poll for The Times put the Tories on 38 per cent and Labour on 46 per cent.