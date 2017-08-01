JK Rowling apologises for accusing Donald Trump of ignoring a disabled boy

The 'Harry Potter' author has expressed her disdain for the President once more

JK Rowling has apologised for a since-deleted series of tweets, in which she accused Donald Trump of ignoring a disabled boy.

Recently, a video emerged which appeared to show the US President refusing to shake wheelchair-bound boy Monty Weer’s hand during an event at The White House. “How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the president,” Rowling tweeted in the aftermath of the video spreading online.

She continued in a number of tweets: “My mother used a wheelchair. I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it. So, yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child’s head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw.”

However, Weer’s mother Marjorie refuted the claim in a Facebook post, writing “If someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand,” going on to confirm that Monty was more interested in showing off his recently-acquired secret service patch.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Rowling has now deleted her previous comments, and apologised via Twitter. She writes: “Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred [sic] hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage, multiple sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly. These tweets will remain, but I will delete the previous ones on the subject.”

See the apology below.

It’s not the first time JK Rowling has expressed her horror at the actions of the current President of the United States. After Stephen King was blocked by Trump last month, she tweeted a message of support to her fellow author, and she also denounced Trump’s criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of the London Bridge terror attacks, tweeting “It’s called ‘leadership’, Donald… If we need an alarmist blowhard, we’ll call.”

Harry Potter author Rowling, who has also previously called Trump a “giant orange Twitter egg”, tweeted in the wake of his February press confrence: “Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I’d ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser“.

She also wrote: “Tearful toddlers surprised amid the shattered remains of family heirlooms have mounted more convincing defences.”

Rowling has previously defended her right to criticise the Trump regime, despite not being an American citizen, arguing: “When a man this ignorant & easy to manipulate gets within sniffing distance of the nuclear codes, it’s everyone’s business.”