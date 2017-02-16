JK Rowling says Trump press conference was ‘scarier’ than ‘Psycho’

'Harry Potter' author previously called Trump a 'giant orange Twitter egg'

JK Rowling has expressed her horror at Donald Trump’s latest press conference.

Today (February 16), Trump told reporters that “leaks are real, the news is fake”, criticised the BBC for their alleged bias, asked for a question from a “friendly reporter”, falsely claimed to have the biggest electoral college win in US history and described his administration as “running like a fine-tuned machine”.

Harry Potter author Rowling, who has previously called Trump a “giant orange Twitter egg”, tweeted of the news: “Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I’d ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser“.

She also wrote: “Tearful toddlers surprised amid the shattered remains of family heirlooms have mounted more convincing defences.”

Rowling has previously defended her right to criticise the Trump regime, despite not being an American citizen, arguing: “When a man this ignorant & easy to manipulate gets within sniffing distance of the nuclear codes, it’s everyone’s business.”

This isn’t the first time Rowling has expressed her political opinion. In the past, she has vented her frustrations over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour leadership and slammed the EU referendum campaign as “divisive and bitter”.

Rowling has also recently been involved in a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan, with Morgan’s own son taking the side of Rowling’s in the matter.

