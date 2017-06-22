Watch Johnny Depp ask, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” at Glastonbury

Speaking before a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine, Depp joked about inviting Donald Trump to the festival

Johnny Depp appeared at Glastonbury Festival tonight, and used his appearance to joke that “maybe it’s time” that an actor once more assassinated the President of the United States.

Addressing the audience at the Cineramageddon stage, before a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine, Depp was told by the audience that as it’s Glastonbury he could say whatever he wants.

“Oh thank you,” he replied. “Fuckin’ A. I’m moving here then! Jesus Christ. Can we bring Trump here?”

Responding to a chorus of boos from the crowd, he continued: “No, no, no, you’ve misunderstood completely. I think he needs help… and there are a lot of wonderful dark places he could go. A lot of Doc Martens… It’s just a question… I’m not insinuating anything, but… by the way, this is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible… but I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As the crowd cheered his reference to the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln by the actor John Wilkes Booth, Depp added: “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while! And maybe it’s time!”

Earlier, Depp had expressed his appreciation for Julien Temple’s new Cineramageddon stage, saying: “Look what this thing is! It’s incredible what he’s invented here. It’s a beautiful sort of madness.”

He introduced the film, in which he plays John Wilmot, the second Earl of Rochester, by saying: “I made this film to try to bring to England a poet that they missed because he was written off as a jokester, or just a kind of wit, but he was actually very deep.”