Johnny Depp reportedly spent $3million to fire Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon

It's also claimed that he spends $2million per month

As the legal battle with Johnny Depp and his former legal representatives continues, now they claim that he spent $3million on firing Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon.

The actor is currently suing The Management Group, accusing them of collecting $28 million in contingent fees that he never agreed to, and generally acting financially irresponsible.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they are counter-suing – and claim that he is responsible for his own reckless spending.

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” TMG’s attorney Michael Kump wrote in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”

He added: “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.”

Depp and the legendary gonzo journalist were friends, with the actor famously playing in the iconic movie adaptation of ‘Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas’.

Depp spent much of last year embroiled in a divorce settlement with Amber Heard, after footage emerged of him throwing a wine glass at her. Then Marilyn Manson came to his defence, describing him as ‘one of the nicest people he’d ever met’.

He was also listed among the most overpaid actors of 2016, and made a special guest appearance in ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them‘. The good news is, that Kate Bush would like him to play her in a movie of her life.