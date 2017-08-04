Who asked for this?

Working Title films have officially announced that filming for Johnny English 3 has begun with David Kerr stepping onto set as the film’s director.

Rowan Atkinson will return to his buffoon spy character for the first time on the big screen since 2011’s Johnny English Reborn. In the past, Kerr was directed episodes of Fresh Meat, That Mitchell And Webb Look and Inside No. 9.

Not much is known about the third entry to the Johnny English trilogy but it will hopefully do better than Reborn in the box office.

While the 2003 original starring Ben Miller and John Malkovich alongside Atkinson grossed $28 million domestically, the follow-up, arriving eight years later, only managed to pull in a meek $8 million.

Johnny English 3 has been on the table but an image surfaced this week of a clapperboard on the set of the new movie.

He's back! Production began today on JOHNNY ENGLISH 3 starring Rowan Atkinson and directed by David Kerr. Make sure you are following @workingtitlefilms for more behind the scenes updates // #JE3 #JohnnyEnglish3 #JohnnyEnglish #behindthescenes #WT A post shared by Working Title (@workingtitlefilms) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

It’s been quite the day for revivalist movie and TV news. Not only was it revealed that NBC considered bringing The Office back to our screens but DJ Jazzy Jeff admitted that a potential comeback show of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air could be on the cards.

Last year actor Rowan Atkinson was the victim of a Facebook death hoax where a viral post claimed that the star of Mr Bean and Blackadder had committed suicide following a “struggle with alcohol and drugs”.