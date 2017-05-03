‘Beauty And The Beast’ star drops huge hint that he’ll play The Penguin in the upcoming Batman movie

Will Gad be able to match Danny DeVito's iconic performance?

Josh Gad has teased via Twitter that he’ll be playing The Penguin in the upcoming Matt Reeves directed Batman movie.

The last time we saw the actor, he was performing in the billion-dollar grossing ‘Beauty And The Beast’. However, Gad has now teased that a future role might see him taking a darker turn.

Tweeting a picture of the Brian Bolland illustrated Penguin out of the blue, Gad has essentially announced his casting as the character.

Fans are curious whether he’ll be able to match the penchant for fish and gravitas of Danny DeVito’s penguin in the 1992 film, ‘Batman Returns’.

Check out Josh Gad’s tweet below.

It’s unconfirmed whether Gad will play The Penguin exclusively in the upcoming solo Batman film since DC have a whole roster of films in production for their cinematic universe, including: Gotham City Sirens, a Nightwing movie and Joss Whedon’s Batgirl.

Gad was recently heard behind the cameras as he, alongside Chris Pratt, JJ Abrams, Penelope Cruz and Bryce Dallas Howard, grilled Daisy Ridley for Star Wars spoilers.

In other news, Josh Gad responded to the reaction to ‘Beauty and the Beast’s “gay moments”. The inclusion of Gad as a gay character caused the Russian authorities to announce that they would investigate the film in relation to its possible violation of the country’s 2013 law against “gay propaganda”. Gad voiced his view saying that “this film is one of inclusiveness”.