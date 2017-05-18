Josh Homme, Skepta, Pulp and Florence all win at the Ivor Novello Awards

The 62nd Ivor Novello Awards recognised some of the world's greatest musical talent across all genres.

Josh Homme, Skepta, Pulp and Florence Welch were among the many that were commended at the Ivor Novello awards this afternoon (May 18) in London.

The Ivor Novello Awards were created in 1974 by BASCA (British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors) to honour and celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting.

This year’s competition was tough with the likes of Adele, Coldplay, Nick Cave and Laura Mvula nominated across multiple categories.

Of this year’s winners, BASCA Chairman Crispin Hunt said: “In celebrating the exceptional power of British and Irish music writing and by honouring the past, the present and the eternal creators of music”.

Notable winners were Skepta and Josh Homme for their work on ‘Man’ – with Skepta providing the lyrics and Josh Homme loaning his riff from ‘Regular John’ to the track. Skepta also picked up the ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ award.

The ‘Best Song Musically and Lyrically’ was awarded to Michael Kiwanuka and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and their track ‘Black Man In A White World’ that appears of Kiwanuka’s most recent album, ‘Love And Hate’.

The ‘Best Album’ award was given to Laura Mvula for ‘The Dreaming Room’, the ‘Most Performed Track Of The Year ‘was Coldplay’s ‘Hymn For The Weekend’, the ‘International Achievement’ award went to Florence Welch while Pulp won the award for ‘Most Outstanding Song Collection’.

See the full list of winners over The Ivors website.

With the tragic news of the passing of legendary artist Chris Cornell, NME spoke to Nile Rodgers, a close personal friend of Cornell’s at the Ivor Novello awards.

“Chris and I didn’t do music together,” Rodgers said, “we were friends – we hung out together. I used to go to shows just to hear him sing. I’ve worked with some of the best people in the world, and one of the most fun nights of my life, was listening to Chris Cornell sing at the Troubadour in LA”.