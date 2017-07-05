Judging panel for 2017 Mercury Prize revealed

There's some big names in there

The judging panel for the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize has been announced.

This year’s 12 shortlisted albums will be announced on Thursday, July 27 at a live launch hosted by Huw Stephens.

New judges on the panel this year include Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons, Lianne La Havas, Ella Eyre and DJ & broadcaster MistaJam.

Jamie Cullum and Jessie Ware also feature on the panel alongside broadcaster Clara Amfo and Jeff Smith, Head of Music at BBC 6 Music and Radio 2.

Last year’s panel included Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and producer Naughty Boy.

The twelve 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize judges are:

Phil Alexander – Editor-in-Chief, Mojo and Q

Clara Amfo – Broadcaster

Jamie Cullum – Musician and Broadcaster

Ella Eyre – Musician and Songwriter

Harriet Gibsone – Music News Editor, The Guardian

Lianne La Havas – Musician and Songwriter

Will Hodgkinson – Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times

MistaJam – DJ & Broadcaster

Marcus Mumford – Musician and Songwriter

Jeff Smith – Head of Music, 6 Music and Radio 2

Jessie Ware – Musician and Songwriter

Mike Walsh – Head of Music, Radio X

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will take place at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 14.

Skepta won last year’s prize with his debut album ‘Konnichiwa’.

He beat out competition from bookies’ favourite David Bowie, whose final album ‘Blackstar’ was tipped for a posthumous win, as well as artists including Anohni, Radiohead and Savages.

The Tottenham-born artist dedicated the award to his parents, who he brought on-stage with him to accept the award. He was also joined by members of his Boy Better Know crew, including brother JME.

At the time Cocker, who announced the winner, said that David Bowie would have approved of panel’s decision.

“We as a jury decided that if David Bowie was looking down on the Hammersmith Apollo tonight if he would want the 2016 prize to go to Skepta,” he told the audience.

Last year’s award saw the introduction of an online poll to choose one of the six finalists from a shortlist of 12.