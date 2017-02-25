‘Jurassic World 2’ filming officially begins

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire, posted a behind the scenes image

A social media post by lead Bryce Dallas Howard has confirmed that filming is officially underway for the new Jurassic World 2 film.

Howard, who plays park manager Claire, tweeted an image of her chair on set, with the caption “Day 1”.

She posted the photo alongside the quote, “We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.”

The line is taken from the first Jurassic World film, which was released in 2015. In the movie, genetically engineered dinosaurs are called “assets”. The filming is currently taking place in Slough.

The new film is set to be released on June 22nd 2018, and will also see Chris Pratt reprise his role as Owen Grady. JA Bayona will direct, following the original Jurassic World director Colin Treverrow’s departure. The 2015 film remains the fourth highest grossing film of all time, making $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Very little is known about the plot for the sequel, though Bayona told Digital Spy last year that the sequel will feel “darker and scarier”.

