Justin Bieber’s fans beg him to cancel Hyde Park gig following Manchester Arena terror attack

A suicide bomber killed 22 fans and injured 59 more at Ariana Grande's concert at the venue this week

Justin Bieber‘s fans have begged the star to cancel his forthcoming show at London’s Hyde Park following the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bieber is due to headline one date of Barclaycard’s British Summertime festival on July 2, but fans have taken to Twitter to ask him to pull the appearance, as the Daily Mail reports.

“Cancel Justin’s concert in U.K. pls @scooterbraun @justinbieber for his safety. I’m afraid something will happen to him #Justin4MMVA,” wrote one user. Another posted: “JUST CANCEL JUSTIN’S CONCERT IN UK OR ENFORCE SECURITY I WANT MY BABY TO BE SAFE”.

Fans have also been directing their concerns to Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, who also manages Grande, on an Instagram post in which he addressed the Manchester attack. Braun replied to one fan asking for the Hyde Park show to be pulled, saying: “Not going to happen. We will never let evil stop us from living our life with joy.”

Meanwhile, Grande has officially cancelled her forthcoming tour dates in the wake of the attack.

Grande was unharmed in the attack and has since released a statement, describing herself as ‘broken’. She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.” Her support acts have also issued statements. Meanwhile, her mother reportedly helped several fans to safety during the aftermath of the attack.

Following unverified reports earlier in the week, a statement from Grande’s management now confirms that her tour has been cancelled up to June 5. It is not clear whether she will resume her European tour after that.

The statement reads: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

Us Weekly reports that the singer has returned to her home in Florida.