Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ‘despises’ Paul Simon in resurfaced tweet

A resurfaced tweet from five years ago sees now-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claim that both he and his “entire staff” despise Paul Simon.

The tweet dates back to February 2012, before Trudeau became leader of the country’s Liberal Party. It was recently re-discovered by Noisey. The full tweet reads: “For the record: I, and my entire staff, despise Paul Simon. #garfunklealltheway”.

Little context of why Trudeau “despises” Paul Simon is known but you can see that tweet below.

This week saw Justin Trudeau meet Donald Trump at the White House, leading to pictures of Ivanka Trump “swooning” at the Canadian PM to go viral online.

Trudeau has previously made headlines after paying tribute to Leonard Cohen following the Canadian music icon’s death. He wrote at the time: “A most remarkable Montrealer, Leonard Cohen managed to reach the highest of artistic achievement, both as an acclaimed poet and a world-renowned singer-songwriter. He will be fondly remembered for his gruff vocals, his self-deprecating humour and the haunting lyrics that made his songs the perennial favourite of so many generations. Leonard Cohen is as relevant today as he was in the 1960s. His ability to conjure the vast array of human emotion made him one of the most influential and enduring musicians ever. His style transcended the vagaries of fashion.”

He added: “Leonard, no other artist’s poetry and music felt or sounded quite like yours. We’ll miss you.”

Trudeau has also previously defended Nickelback and hung out with Grimes.