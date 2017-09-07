January 2018 is cited as a due date.

Following the news that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will be looking forward to the arrival of their third child, a source has confirmed that couple will be expecting a girl.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had their first born daughter in 2013, with son Saint West following in 2015. The couple reportedly hired a surrogate for a sum of upwards of $45,000 back in June, with the surrogate now pregnant, according to reports.

In a report confirmed by TMZ, the celebrity couple will be expecting a baby girl when the due date of January 2018 comes around. A source reportedly told People that “the entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.”

Doctors had previously warned Kardashian of possible health risks of her carrying another baby. Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta during her last pregnancy, a condition which sees the placenta grows into the womb’s wall, preventing it from easily detaching at birth.

Kanye West is reportedly working on the follow-up to The Life Of Pablo. It was reported last May that the Chicago rapper was recording in a secret mountaintop location in remote Wyoming.

Reports also recently suggested that West is ready to respond to the lyrical barbs Jay-Z aimed at him on his ‘4:44’ album.