New Kanye West tracks featuring Migos and A$AP Rocky leak online

This could be the first preview Kanye's new album.

Two new tracks from Kanye West mysteriously leaked last night (June 4) and they feature some heavy hitters from the world of hip-hop.

Appearing on Reddit last night, news of the leaks revealed the two new tracks had been released by Music Mafia, the website that recently hacked Drake’s Twitter and found some unreleased music from Yeezy.

One of the tracks is called ‘Euro (Switch Hands)’ and features A$AP Rocky. Though streams keep being uploaded and taken down, reports reveal that Kanye is taking a more electronic, ‘808s’ approach on this track.

The second song is called ‘Hold Tight’ and features Migos and Young Thug. Listen to the track below.

It’s unknown whether these tracks are new or offcuts from ‘The Life Of Pablo’. Some fans are speculating that these tracks might belong on Kanye’s long-awaited ‘Turbo Grafx 16’ album that the rapper announced around the time of the release of ‘Pablo’ last year.

The last we heard of Kanye was that he is reportedly writing his next album at a remote mountaintop retreat in Wyoming. According to TMZ, the rapper has spent the past week in the remote location, having already completed two week-long stints at the retreat in recent months.

While promoting the new series of his show ‘Master Of None’, Aziz Ansari opened up about his friendship with the infamous rapper, saying: “He’s such an interesting person and there’s just this view of him that some people have of him that’s just… I don’t know,” Ansari added: “He is that but he’s also this nice guy that I’ve met. He can be a very sweet guy.”