Kasabian’s new album is finished

Get ready for a 'feel-good', 'guitar-heavy' album

Kasabian have revealed that they have now finished work on their new album.

The band have been hard at work on the follow-up to 2014’s ’48:13‘ for much of the last two years – dropping new song ‘Pressie’ in December while gearing up to headline Reading & Leeds and TRNSMT Festival in the UK next summer.

Now, the band have shared a photo of guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno’s notebook with reads ‘ALBUM DONE’ along with what appears to be crossed-out song titles.

“We did so much work really quickly that I took the summer off and did a bit of living,” Pizzorno told NME about writing the album. “It was great. I had the most amazing summer, then I just came back to it, added a few songs and they only took about ten minutes to write. They were those dream tracks that just write themselves. It all just took it to the next level.”

When NME asked about the evolution of their sound after ’48:13′, Pizzorno replied: “Well, I fell in love with the guitar again. I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own. I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important. It’s been a while since that happened. We always react against our previous work. I did massively experimental synth work on the last record so I just looked at my Rickenbacker in the corner of the studio and thought ‘that’s what I’m gonna do’. I just started smashing tunes out on that.”

Getty Images

Speaking of the mood of the new album, Pizzorno added: “It’s so weird because last year I was making music then I got married and Leicester won the league. Last year was the best year of my life, but the whole world around that was crumbling. With everyone dying and all the madness around the world, I’m sat there going ‘I’m having a great time!’ It’s pretty mental.

“There’s this vision of me in the studio surrounded by vintage synthesisers, that’s still standing perfectly but the rest of the world is just fucking bust. I wrote a proper feel-good album that will come out in the summer. It’s just the pure positive and complete opposite of what’s going on at the moment because that’s where I was as a human being. This was my reaction against the rest of the world.”