Kate Nash on why she’s voting Jeremy Corbyn: “I love the manifesto”

Kate Nash has come out in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In a video posted to Jeremy Corbyn’s official Twitter account, the singer-songwriter confirmed that she’ll be voting Labour in next week’s General Election 2017.

“I’m voting for Labour because I really care about the NHS,” Nash states in the clip. “I care about workers’ rights and education, humanitarian rights and the planet. I love the manifesto and I love Jeremy’s promises and pledges.

“To me it’s about looking at something and seeing if that is gonna take care of the most vulnerable people in the country,” she continues, “then it gives everybody the best shot.” Watch the clip below.

The ‘Foundations’ singer is the latest in a long line of celebrities and musicians to come out in support of Jeremy Corbyn in the run up to the election. As well as Kate Nash, rapper AJ Tracey, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell, Goldie and The Libertines have all sided with Jeremy Corbyn in recent weeks, while grime superstar JME sat down with the Labour leader to discuss youth turnout and more. Outside of the musical sphere, everyone from Danny DeVito to ‘Alan Partridge’ star Steve Coogan have encouraged support for Labour.

The General Election 2017 takes place next Thursday May 8.