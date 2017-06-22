Kate Nash speaks out about pop star body-shaming

"I've been called 'too fat' and 'too ugly' to be a pop star."

Kate Nash has spoken about the “inappropriate” body scrutiny that she faces as a woman in the public eye.

The singer-songwriter, who is touring this summer to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Made Of Bricks’, revealed that she has been called “too fat” to be a pop star.

“When you’re a woman, you have such a strange relationship with your body because — especially when you’re in the public eye — you’re constantly being judged,” she told The Independent.

“People comment on my body all the time in a really inappropriate way, in a way I find completely offensive [I] saw it in serious newspapers where I’ve been called ‘too fat’ and ‘too ugly’ to be a popstar. It’s so weird, but people feel like they can say that to you.”

Nash also said that her new acting role in Netflix series GLOW, which is set in the world of women’s professional wrestling in the ’80s, has helped her to appreciate her body’s abilities.

“On the show, we have a purpose that isn’t just to look good, it’s to learn to wrestle and run the ropes,” she explained. “On set, I was pushing myself physically, doing things I never expected I could do. It empowered me, and I feel very confident and assertive.”

In April Nash launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund her fourth album. She set her goal at $70,000 (£55,000), but has now raised over $155,000 (£122,000).