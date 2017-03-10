Katie Hopkins loses libel case over tweets

Food writer Jack Monroe awarded £24,000 in damages

Food writer and activist Jack Monroe has won a libel case against Katie Hopkins for tweets that suggested that Monroe condoned the vandalism of war memorials.

In May 2015, Daily Mail columnist Hopkins tweeted at Monroe: “Scrawled on any memorials recently? Vandalised the memory of those who fought for your freedom. Grandma got any more medals?”. She seemingly mistook Monroe for New Statesman columnist Laurie Penny, who had tweeted that she didn’t “have a problem” with vandalism as a form of protest after the words “Fuck Tory scum” were scrawled onto the Whitehall World War II memorial during anti-austerity demonstrations.

Hopkins later tweeted: “Can someone explain to me – in 10 words or less – the difference between irritant @PennyRed and social anthrax @MsJackMonroe.” Monroe tweeted in response: “I have NEVER ‘scrawled on a memorial’. Brother in the RAF. Dad was a Para in the Falklands. You’re a piece of shit.”

Monroe has now been awarded £24,000 in damages, while Hopkins’ team has been ordered to make an interim payment of £107,000 within 28 days as the final costs from the trial are assessed.

Hopkins did not appear in court, The Guardian reports, but Monroe said after the victory: “I’m going to get horribly drunk… It’s been a horrible, stressful experience and I’m so relieved it’s over.”

Monroe had said that the accusations caused “serious harm” to the blogger’s reputation, with lawyers adding that Hopkins’ tweets bore “defamatory innuendo meaning” that Monroe “approved or condoned the criminal vandalisation of the women’s war memorial during an anti-government protest”.

Hopkins’ lawyer argued that the “relatively trivial dispute arose and was resolved on Twitter in a period of several hours” and that it caused “no lasting harm, and certainly no serious harm” to Monroe’s reputation.