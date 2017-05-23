Katy Perry confirms Taylor Swift beef: ‘She started it’

And it all started with a disagreement over backing dancers.

Katy Perry has finally confirmed that she and Taylor Swift have an ongoing ‘beef’.

Fans have been speculating about the two pop stars’ falling out ever since Swift dropped her ‘1989’ album hit ‘Bad Blood’, which is believed to be about Perry.

Meanwhile, Perry’s latest track ‘Swish Swish’ is rumoured to be a retaliation track aimed at Swift. During her appearance on last night’s Carpool Karaoke primetime special, James Corden tackled the issue head-on.

“Honestly, it’s really like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said, before confirming the long-running rumour that their beef began with a disagreement over backing dancers.

Perry explained:

“Okay, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle and [they should] get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year. So be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’ That year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I’m very close with them and I said, ‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start. I want to put the word out there. They said, ‘Okay, we’re going to go and talk to management about it.’ And they did, and they got fired.”

Asked by Corden if she has actually tried talking to Swift, Perry replied: “I do the right thing anytime it feels like a fumble, and it was a full shutdown. And then she writes a song about me! And I’m like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it? Karma.'”

Perry then confirmed that she is now keen to bury the hatchet, saying: “But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that B.S. to be done.”

However, she also added rather cryptically: “Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there’s going to be a reaction.”