Katy Perry says the election ‘retriggered’ her sexual liberation

The singer says she feels 'very empowered' and 'liberated from things that don't eerve me'.

Katy Perry has said that last year’s US Presidential election helped to evolve her sexuality.

Discussing the more socially conscious and self-empowered lyrics on her new album ‘Witness’, Perry explained that she has gone through a multifaceted liberation in recent months.

“I feel very empowered,” she she told The New York Times, “extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”

Referring to her sexual liberation in particular, she added “The reality is that I was retriggered on the election. I was retriggered by a big male that didn’t see women as equal. And that had been, unfortunately, a common theme in my upbringing.”

During her recent four-day livestream, Perry also apologised for her past cultural appropriation.

Perry has recently said too that she is “100% ready” to let go of her Taylor Swift beef. She has also responded to Swift’s decision to add her back catalogue to Spotify on the same day that ‘Witness’ dropped.

Speaking to NME for last week’s cover feature, Perry discussed why she chose to retaliate against Swift in the feud. “I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she replied. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”

Perry released fifth studio album ‘Witness’ last Friday (June 9). She will perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival at the end of the month before embarking on a world tour later in the year.