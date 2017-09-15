Kelly Clarkson refused a writing credit because she didn’t want her name next to Dr Luke’s

She lost a load of potential royalties as a result

Kelly Clarkson refused a writing credit on ‘My Life Would Suck Without You’ because she didn’t want her name to be next to Dr Luke’s in the song’s credits.

The star has revealed the news in a new interview with Z100. As Spin report, Clarkson co-wrote and co-produced the track with Dr Luke reluctantly, after he was allegedly “difficult” and “demeaning” during previous sessions. After her label put the pair together again, Clarkson admits she was “so frustrated”.

“I literally said ‘Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to work in my path,’” she said.

“They brought up writing credit at the end, because they were like, ‘Well, you changed the song,’” she continues. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want my name near his. I want to pretend this didn’t happen in my life, and I want to forget it.’”

She also revealed that she lost potentially “millions” of dollars in royalties as a result of the decision. “There’s hundreds of thousands of dollars gone because of that, or millions, actually. That song was huge,” she said. “But I was making a point to the people working with me. This is how much I didn’t want to do this.”

Dr Luke recently parted ways with Sony amid his legal battle with Kesha.

The producer (real name Lukasz Gottwald) has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Kesha since October 2014, when the singer filed a lawsuit in California against Dr. Luke citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony. Dr Luke responded by counter-suing for defamation, and it was confirmed in August 2016 that Kesha’s case had been dropped so that the singer could focus on the defamation lawsuit.