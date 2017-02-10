Kelly Clarkson was told she had cancer on the day of the Grammys

'I was just completely freaking out'

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she was once told that she had cancer of the day of the Grammys – only to be told that the results were wrong.

The singer opened up about how the 2006 Grammy Awards were a particularly emotional night for her. She said that she struggled to hold herself together during the evening, where won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album shortly after being given the inaccurate news that she had cancer.

“Not many people know this —not to be a Debbie Downer— but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something,” she told Billboard. “Here’s the horrible part: I went the whole day crying. They redid my make-up like four times because I was like, ‘Wow, so young.’ I was just completely freaking out.

“Then when I won, I thought, ‘Oh my God. This is like God giving me one more thing before something horrible happens’.”

She continued: “I went to the doctor’s the next day and they apologised for mixing up results. And I was like, ‘Are you for real?!’ I was like, ‘You completely ruined my entire [experience].’ The first time for an artist… as a kid watching the Grammys, that was a big dream!”

Clarkson added: “It was kind of the worst/greatest day. And the next day was also the worst/greatest day because I wanted to punch someone. I was like, ‘Who mixes up results? Why wouldn’t you test again?’

“It was very much a roller coaster ride, that day, for me. So, it’s kind of unfortunate, but a lot of the moments got stolen from that mishap. But hey, I didn’t have cancer! “I don’t really tell that story, because it’s kind of a Debbie Downer, but that’s the real story. You think it would’ve been the greatest night ever for an artist, and then it was like a joke… like, ‘This is my last hurrah!’ I was so dramatic about it because I was 20-something and scared. It was so weird. I don’t even remember anything but being terrified.”

Kelly Clarkson released her seventh studio album ‘Piece By Piece’ in 2015. Last year, she made headlines when she claimed that she was ‘blackmailed into working with Dr Luke’.

The Grammys 2017 take place this weekend on Sunday 12 February, with performances from The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Katy Perry, Adele, Lady Gaga, Metallica and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about The Grammys 2017.