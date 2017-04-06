Kelly Osbourne reveals she has Lyme disease

Star’s life-threatening disease went undiagnosed for a decade

Kelly Osbourne has revealed how she suffered from the life-threatening Lyme disease for up to a decade without it being diagnosed.

Osbourne, aged 32, only discovered the source of her symptoms by googling them. These included stomach aches, sore throats and fainting on the set of E!’s Fashion Police in 2013. She was then diagnosed an by alternative medicine practitioner recommended by her mother, Sharon Osbourne. In extracts from her new memoir Fucking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, obtained by US Weekly, she reveals: ”I had started entering my symptoms into online quizzes, and the results kept coming back Lyme disease. For the first time, someone listened to me, and I got tested. The results were positive: I had stage III neurological Lyme disease.”

She contracted the disease in 2004 while visiting the reindeer sanctuary in the Osbourne family’s England home, for father Ozzy’s 56th birthday. She was bitten by a tick, which Ozzy then burned off with the match. At first, she was prescribed various pills to deal with early symptoms. “My prescriptions kept piling up. I couldn’t sleep, so they gave me Ambien. When Ambien made me nauseated, they switched me to Trazodone, but that gave me acid reflux, so then I had to take an antacid every day,” she reveals. “I took cranberry extract and antibiotics because one medication made me prone to getting urinary tract infections. Painkillers — for an ex–painkiller addict — to help with the head and body aches. Not kidding — I had pills to deal with the anxiety that I was having from taking so many pills.”

In her new memoir, Osbourne writers of being “relieved” to discover the source of her symptoms, but also “scared shitless.” She avoided publicly talking about Lyme disease because: “It seems like the trendy disease to have right now, and I’m tired of seeing sad celebrities play the victim on the cover of weekly mags.” The one lesson she’s learned from the experience: “Stay the fuck away from reindeer.”

Osbourne’s Fucking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch memoir comes out April 25.