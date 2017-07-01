Sharon Osborne and the Volletta Wallace had both criticised the shirts

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have stopped selling their modified band t-shirts 24 hours after launching the new line, having received a raft of criticisms led by Sharon Osbourne and Volletta Wallace, the mother of the Notorious B.I.G.

As reported, the Jenners’ ‘One of One’ collection was an adaptation of iconic band t-shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Tupac, Metallica, The Notorious B.I.G. and Black Sabbath, among others. The Jenners had superimposed these t-shirts with a variety of prints including the sisters’ initials ‘KK’, images of their faces, and their Instagram posts. See examples below:

After the line was launched on Wednesday, Wallace branded the collection “disgusting, disrespectful and explotation at its worst” while Sharon Osbourne suggested the pair “Stick to what you know…lip gloss.”

The entire collection has now been pulled, with its former home on the Kendall & Kylie website now showing an error message. Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared a message late on Thursday, writing: “We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

In April Kendall Jenner came under fire for her involvement in a widely criticised advert that used protest imagery to advertise Pepsi:

In a statement, Pepsi wrote: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Following the backlash, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that Jenner was “traumatised.”

“She had such high hopes for [the advert],” the source said, “and now she’s terrified she will never work again or become a laughing stock. The world sees her as this glamorous, sophisticated, jet-setting woman, but she’s only 21 and she’s very sensitive. This has been very painful and embarrassing to her. She feels like the whole world hates her. She’s never had to deal with this kind of backlash, she’s so upset. Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”