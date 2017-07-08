Kendall and Kylie Jenner hit with lawsuit over ‘disrespectful’ Tupac t-shirts

The rightful owner of the Tupac photo is filing a hefty lawsuit.

Kendell and Kylie Jenner have been delivered a lawsuit from photographer Mike Miller for using his photo of Tupac on one of their “disgusting and disrespectful” t-shirts.

Last week, the two celebrity sisters cancelled their line of ‘One of One’ band t-shirts which featured the images of Pink Floyd, Tupac, Metallica, The Notorious B.I.G. and Black Sabbath, among others. The Jenners had superimposed these t-shirts with a variety of prints including the sisters’ initials ‘KK’.

Now, TMZ photographer Mike Millar is suing the sisters for using his images of Tupac without his permission. As Consequence Of Sound report, documents obtained allege that Miller never consented to the use of the image on the $125 shirts.

Millar is a renowned photographer with a portfolio full of profiles of West Coast rappers including Easy-E, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

See the Tupac t-shirts in question below.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire sold their own version of the Jenner band t0-shirts. Arcade Fire’s merch stand at their London show this evening (July 4) included one of the stencils of Kendall Jenner featured in the offending t-shirts with a logo of their new album title ‘Everything Now’ emblazoned on top.

See a tweet containing the t-shirt below.

In April Kendall Jenner came under fire for her involvement in a widely criticised advert that used protest imagery to advertise Pepsi.