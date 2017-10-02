He'll play two shows at London's O2 Arena.

Kendrick Lamar has announced a run of European dates in support of his highly acclaimed ‘DAMN.’ album.

The original, North American leg ‘The Damn Tour’ ran this summer from July to September. The European leg will begin in Dublin, Ireland on February 7, 2018 and call in at Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and London before heading to mainland Europe.

Check out the list of UK and Ireland dates below.

Wed February 07 2018 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri February 09 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Sat February 10 2018 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Sun February 11 2018 – GLASGOW SSH Hydro

Mon February 12 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue February 13 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tickets for all UK and Ireland dates go on sale this Friday (October 6).

Kendrick Lamar dropped his ‘DAMN.’ album in April. He went on to dominate August’s VMAs, picking up six Moonmen trophies for videos from the album.

The rapper recently revealed that the album can be played in reverse as well.

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realised you can play the album backwards,” he said. “It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”