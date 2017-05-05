Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ goes platinum

Album came out last month (April 14)

Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio album ‘DAMN.’ has gone platinum, just three weeks after its release (April 14).

The Compton-raised rapper released the full-length following the standalone track ‘The Heart Pt. 4‘ and lead single ‘Humble‘. It has since gone on to sell over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S., earning a RIAA Platinum certification. Interscope Records confirmed the news yesterday (May 4):

Described by NME’s Leonie Cooper as “powerful, potent look inside the troubled mind of a genius,” ‘DAMN.’ picked up a four stars review back in April. “The triumphant Compton MC might have cut down the number of tracks on his fourth studio album – ‘DAMN.’ is by far his shortest release to date – but the ideas, thoughts and feelings it contains are massive, weighty things, from sexual tension to deep, dark depression.”

Having headlined the two weekends of Coachella, Lamar recently released details of his upcoming tour of the US and Canada. The dates will run from July to August.

The stint includes dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and other major cities. See the full dates below.

July 12 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

17 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

21 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

25 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

26 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

27 Chicago, IL – United Center

29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

August 1 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

2 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

4 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

5 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

6 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Words: Dominic Littler