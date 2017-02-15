Scandal actress Kerry Washington is reportedly in the running to play Domino in the sequel to Deadpool

Scandal‘s Kerry Washington is reportedly in talks to appear as Domino in Deadpool 2.

The news comes after a picture appeared in January on star Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram, featuring himself, Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan. Fans began speculating that Brosnan would appear in the sequel as Cable, but Reynolds hasn’t confirmed or denied the casting beyond posting the image.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

Now it’s reported that Washington may also be joining the cast of the sequel, which is set for release on 2 March 2018.

CBR posted a copy of the casting call for Domino, which reads: “Neena [Domino’s civilian name] is a no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feeling. Highly capable, supremely confident and armored in… well ARMOR… and bullet-proof sarcasm. But beneath her shell she’s still and vulnerable and some soft, beating remnant of her humanity remains intact. In this scene we need to see both sides. When she can’t get what she needs with insults, bluster and threats we need to see some of that vulnerability. It’s hard for her to let down her guard, and in the mercenary community she grew up in showing compassion is almost embarrassing. We should feel like she’d be more comfortable killing Silberman than saying ‘Please’.”

They also reported that Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw had turned down the role, and that Twentieth Century Fox had their sights set on Washington.

Last month, Deadpool director Tim Miller pulled out of the sequel over “creative differences” with Reynolds. John Wick director David Leitch has been confirmed as his replacement.

Despite Deadpool not receiving any Oscar nominations, Reynolds took it in his stride, tweeting that a “tickle-fight at camp #Deadpool” was still on.