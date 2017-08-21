Kesha reacts to achieving US number one album

"SO MUCH LOVE I CANT EVEN RIGHT NOW"

Kesha has claimed her second number one album of her career as her newest project, Rainbow, tops the Billboard 200 chart.

The album sold 116,000 equivalent album sales, only 56,000 behind Katy Perry’s Witness. Kesha’s last album, back in 2012, debuted and peaked at number six. Her debut album Animal opened at number one in January of 2010, reports Billboard.

Kesha took to Facebook to thank her fanbase for the continued support. She wrote: “i can’t even. i am so grateful and so lucky and….. at a loss for words. thank you. thank you. thank you. there were many days that my music was simply a coping tool, for my emotions.”

“PLEASE GOD i hope anyone reading this knows that they also have the power to turn emotion into art and reach the world.” She continues: “if i can, you can. and thank you animals, for believing this day would come again for me, and making it happen.”

Read Kesha’s full statement below.

Recently, Kesha tweeted her support for Taylor Swift backing the singer up in her case against her much-publicised groping trail.

Kesha tweeted her support for Swift earlier today, writing: “I support you always. And especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer”.

Meanwhile, Kesha recently appeared on Good Morning America to speak about how her latest album Rainbow helped her to overcome difficult issues in the past few years. “This record, quite literally, saved my life,” she admitted. “I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people.”