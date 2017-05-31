Kesha recorded two new songs with Eagles Of Death Metal

The popstar is a life-long fan of Eagles' music.

In a new interview with Dave Catching, the guitarist of Eagles Of Death Metal, it’s been revealed that Kesha recorded two tracks with the hard rock group.

As Stereogum report, this isn’t the first cross-genre collaboration Kesha has been a part of. Back in 2013, it was announced that Kesha would release a team-up album with The Flaming Lips. The album was never released potentially in part due to legal complications involving her producer, Dr Luke.

However, Kesha’s collaboration with Eagles is more likely to be released for public consumption since the recording session was for the pop singer’s new album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone to promote his new solo album, EODM guitarist Catching revealed that the band and Kesha got together to record a couple of tracks. He said: “She used to come to Eagles shows when she was 16. She was always a big fan. Then I remember we got back from Europe… And she was on every magazine cover when we landed from a tour. It was really amazing.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

No official word on when these tracks would see the light of the day but Catching did reveal that things at EODM HQ were great.

The band are back on tour in June with Jesse Hughes describing the band as “the tightest we’ve ever been, and you can see it in the music now.”

Listen to ‘Bought and Sold’ from Dave Catching’s solo album below.

Earlier this year, ‘Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)’ debuted on HBO. The documentary follows the band’s return to Paris after the Bataclan terrorist attack which killed 130 people.