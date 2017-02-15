Kesha has released a series of emails between Dr Luke and her manager that appear to show him criticising her diet

Kesha has been battling since 2014 to sever her contract with producer Dr Luke, and she’s now released a series of emails between him and her manager that appear to show him making disparaging comments about her diet.

Page Six reports that the emails, between Dr Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, and Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia, show Dr Luke criticising the singer’s diet and claiming that “songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight”.

Kesha initially sued her producer, who she’d worked with for a decade at the time of the lawsuit, for “emotional abuse and sexual assault”. He counter-sued her for defamation, but in February last year, a judge dismissed her request to be released from her contract with Dr Luke and Sony.

Now a new collection of emails appear to show Dr Luke attempting to control her diet. “We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast,” Dr Luke allegedly writes in one exchange.

The email conversation reportedly took place between Dr Luke, Cornia and other managers in 2012. Cornia also references a dispute over the lyrics of Kesha’s 2012 single “Crazy Kids”, and says Kesha wanted to change some of the lyrics.

Dr Luke allegedly responded: “I don’t give a s**t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it.”

In August last year, Kesha dropped her sexual assault lawsuit against Dr Luke, and said she wanted to release new music.