Kesha tweets support to Taylor Swift as her groping trial continues

"Truth is always the answer"

Kesha has tweeted her support for Taylor Swift backing the singer up in her case against her much-publicised groping trail.

David Mueller, formerly a DJ at Denver radio station KYGO, is accused of groping the singer during a meet-and-greet in 2013. He claimed what he calls “false accusations” resulted in him being fired from his position, and sued Swift, her mother Andrea and her radio representative Frank Bell for $3 million (£2.3m).

Swift is currently countersuing Mueller. Kesha tweeted her support for Swift earlier today, writing: “I support you always. And especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer”.



It’s been over a year since Taylor Swift donated $250,000 to support Kesha’s case against her label boss, Dr. Luke for “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault”.

Today could be the final day in Swift’s trial with lawyers expected to make their closing arguments. Earlier this week, the judge in Taylor Swift‘s groping trial has thrown out a radio DJ’s lawsuit against her leaving only her countersuit open.

Swift’s lawsuit explained that the singer hopes going to trial will “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts”.

Meanwhile, Kesha recently appeared on Good Morning America to speak about how her latest album Rainbow helped her to overcome difficult issues in the past few years. “This record, quite literally, saved my life,” she admitted. “I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people.”