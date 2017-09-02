“I have still not officially announced my candidacy... go f**k yourselves.”

After teasing his candidacy as a member of the US senate, Kid Rock has now been accused of violating federal election laws. Though the country rapper isn’t happy about it.

It was revealed earlier this year that Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during last year’s Presidential election, would be running for US senate and launched a merchandise website called KidRockForSenate.com. Kid Rock insisted on Twitter that the website is real, promising fans that a “major announcement” is coming soon.

Now, a nonpartisan organisation Common Cause claims that Kid Rock is a legal republican candidate who is violating election laws. Common Cause have filed a case with the Federal Election Commission and Department of Justice on the basis that Kid Rock became an official “candidate” when he participated in campaign activities like promotion and selling commercial products, reports Vulture.

Due to his candidate position, Common Cause argue that he must comply under the restrictions of the Federal Election Campaign Act by registering official as a candidate and make it apparent that the profits of his merchandise go toward his campaign.

As Pitchfork report, Warner Bros. Records have been roped into the case for “facilitating and acting as a conduit for contributions to the Kid Rock campaign”.

Responding to this complaint, Rock wrote an impassioned note that can be found on his website. It reads: “I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law.”

“1: I have still not officially announced my candidacy. 2: See #1 and go fuck yourselves”

“Everyone else, Have a great Labor Day (I will be spending mine WORKING in one of the greatest cities in America – Grand Rapids, Michigan!!)”

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor responded to Kid Rock’s senate bid, cleanly saying: “I think the worst thing that people can do is assume that you can fill a role that you have no experience in. I mean, we’re kind of seeing that with the President right now.”