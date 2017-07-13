Kid Rock says he’s running for Senate, and Twitter doesn’t know how to respond

His campaign slogans appear to include "pimp of the nation".

Kid Rock has said he is launching a run for the US Senate.

The country rapper, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during last year’s Presidential election, has launched a website called KidRockForSenate.Com.

It features slogans such as “Pimp of the nation”, “I’ll rock the party” and “In rock we trust,” leading some fans to speculate that the website could be part of a marketing stunt.

However, Kid Rick has insisted on Twitter that the website is real, promising fans that a “major announcement” is coming soon.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Americans seem unable to decide whether Kid Rock is “trolling” them with the announcement, or being entirely serious.

Kid Rock, known for his conservative and pro-gun ownership views, as well as hits including ‘Picture’ and ‘Born Free’, was reportedly floated as a potential Republican candidate for Senate earlier this year.

According to the Detroit Free Press, a member of the Michigan Republican party’s central committee suggested that Rock would be an ideal candidate because he “has name I.D., is an out-of-the-box idea, and would kind of get rid of that stodgy Republican image.”

The Republic Party member is said to have added: “I’ll bet you he would generate as much excitement as Trump did.”