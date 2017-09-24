Cult Britpop novel ‘Kill Your Friends’ is getting a sequel

Cult classic music industry novel Kill Your Friends is getting a sequel.

The original novel, released back in 2008, follows the exploits of Steven Selfox – a young music industry A&R who turns to dark tactics in order to keep up with the incessant pace of the Britpop era. In 2015, a film adaptation was released starring Nicolas Hoult, James Corden and Craig Roberts.

Now, writer John Niven has confirmed that a follow-up is on the way. Titled Kill ‘Em All, it is set in the present day, and once again follows Selfox’s journey through the music industry.

“Next year sees ten years since Kill Your Friends was published and I liked the symmetry of setting the sequel in 2017 – exactly 20 years after setting of the first book,” Niven explains.

A spokesperson for the publisher said: “With stealth and cunning, Stelfox begins to chart a road out of the nightmare. Needless to say, the body count on this road will be high.”

Kill ‘Em All is set for an autumn 2018 release.

John Niven assumed the role of Selfox once more for NME, giving the A&R’s verdict on Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and more.

On Ed Sheeran, he wrote: “Get the fuck out of my fucking office you busker fuck and take this tattered Starbucks cup full of 10p pieces with you.”