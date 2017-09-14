The Killers talk Donald Trump: “He’s just going f***ing batshit crazy”

The Killers are this week's NME cover stars

The Killers are the cover stars of this week’s NME magazine, talking all things ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, group counselling and Donald Trump.

In the interview, the group discuss how the changing nature of the world meant they couldn’t afford to stay apolitical. Recent single ‘Run For Cover’ features the band’s first overt political references, full of cheating senators and “fake news”.

“My curiosity might be more piqued and I’m checking the news more often,” frontman Brandon Flowers tells NME. “You cannot say you’re not affected by politics, it’s seeped its way through. It seems inconceivable that Trump is gonna accomplish all of it and it’s a bunch of bullshit for lack of a better word. It sounds terrible that this person was elected but I got to believe that he’s either gonna get impeached or in three years he’ll be replaced by someone better. He’s not going to build a wall in three years.”

They also discuss the threat of impending nuclear war with North Korea. “I hope not, but North Korea have been threatening that even since Obama was there,” Brandon continues. “It’s just now we have someone who’s more aggressive than Obama would’ve been.”

Guitarist Ronnie Valucci also has some less-than-positive things to say about Donald Trump: “On the surface the guy just seems like a crazy person, he seems totally unfit for the job, he’s just going f***ing batshit crazy.”

The new issue of NME is out tomorrow (September 15), and you can pick up a copy from any of the places listed here, or subscribe here to have it delivered to your door.

Earlier this week, The Killers aired rarities, debuted new material and brought out Woody Harrelson for an ‘intimate’ Brixton Academy show.

A relatively small show for the band following their last UK gig headlining London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time Festival, the band were in town to launch their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Along with their staple cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’, the band also played ‘Hot Fuss’ classic ‘Andy You’re A Star’ and ‘Sawdust’ rarity ‘Sweet Talk’ – both for the first time since 2009. They also debuted new song ‘The Calling’, introduced by screen legend Woody Harrelson.