The Killers tease new music with vague Twitter photos

The Killers have returned to the desert, which usually means one thing...

The Killers have posted a set of mysterious photos online that might suggest that we might be hearing something from the band’s new album soon.

Over the weekend, the band were tweeting photos they took from the desert where they are reportedly working on their fifth studio album.

The photos feature Anton Corbijn, the dutch photographer and director has previously worked with the band on the music video for ‘All These Things That I’ve Done‘, Dork report.

The first photo features lead singer Brandon Flowers posing with Corbijn, with the caption: “Capturing people who capture”. Whereas the second photo is a little bit more revealing and suggests that maybe the band were partaking in a photoshoot.

The second tweet features a picture of an old sports car with the caption: “Out in the desert with the K’s #photoshoot”.

Check out the tweets below.

Whether these photos are for press purposes to promote the new album or whether it’s an album cover in the making, we’ll have to wait and see.

What we do know, however, is that The Killers will headline ‘Barclaycard British Summer Time’ at London’s Hyde Park on Satruday 8 July. For tickets and information, visit here.

New material from the ‘Battle Born’ follow up could feature at this show. The band been working on their new album since September – recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee.