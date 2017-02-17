Suspected North Korean assassin was ‘duped into believing she was on a TV prank show’

Half-brother of North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-nam was assassinated on Monday

One of the suspects arrested for the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was tricked into thinking she was part of a TV prank show, police say.

Kim Jong-nam was assassinated on Monday (February 13) at Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia.

The eldest son of late North Korea leader Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-nam was initially considered the heir to his father but reportedly lived in exile outside the country since 2003. In 2001, he was arrested for attempting to enter Japan on a fake passport to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, 25, has been arrested for suspected involvement in the killing but Indonesia’s national police chief Tito Karnavian has told reporters that Malaysian authorities believe she was duped into the act. Karnavian said that Aisyah and another woman were paid to perform pranks that involved spraying strangers with water.

“Such an action was done three or four times and they were given a few dollars for it, and with the last target, Kim Jong-nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer,” Karnavian said. “She was not aware that it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents.”

A second female suspect, captured on CCTV wearing a t-shirt with ‘LOL’ written on it, was arrested on Wednesday (February 15) in possession of a Vietnamese passport.