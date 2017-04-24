Kings of Leon announce new tour dates
Group’s ‘Walls’ tour continues into October 2017.
Kings of Leon have announced new tour dates in support of last year’s ‘Walls’ album.
The four-piece have added 16 new North America shows, following an extensive run taking place this summer.
Stopovers on their fall tour include Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (October 7) and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena (October 11). A “Verified Fan” pre-sale starts on April 26, with general sale tickets available from April 28.
Check out Kings of Leon’s newly announced dates below and their full schedule here.
August 12 2017 – CHICAGO, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 27 – CHARLOTTE, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
September 29 – NASHVILLE, TN, First Tennessee Park
October 02 – MORRISON, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 04 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena
October 07 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Hollywood Bowl
October 11 – VANCOUVER, BC, Rogers Arena
October 13 – EDMONTON, AB, Rogers Place
October 14 – CALGARY, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
October 16 – WINNIPEG, MB, MTS Centre
October 18 – ST. PAUL, MN, Xcel Energy Center
October 20 – COLUMBUS, OH, Schottenstein Center
October 21 – LOUISVILLE, KY, KFC Yum! Center
October 23 – TUSCALOOSA, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
October 25 – JACKSONVILLE, FL, Dailey’s Place Amphitheater
October 27 – WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
October 28 – TAMPA, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
The group recently announced huge supports for their London Hyde Park show as part of British Summer Time 2017. They’ll be joined by Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus Local Natives, Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana, Saint Motel, Tom Grennan, The Cactus Blossoms, Benjamin Booker and Billy Raffoul.