Kings of Leon announce new tour dates

Kings of Leon have announced new tour dates in support of last year’s ‘Walls’ album.

The four-piece have added 16 new North America shows, following an extensive run taking place this summer.

Stopovers on their fall tour include Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (October 7) and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena (October 11). A “Verified Fan” pre-sale starts on April 26, with general sale tickets available from April 28.

Check out Kings of Leon’s newly announced dates below and their full schedule here.

August 12 2017 – CHICAGO, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 27 – CHARLOTTE, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

September 29 – NASHVILLE, TN, First Tennessee Park

October 02 – MORRISON, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 04 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

October 07 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Hollywood Bowl

October 11 – VANCOUVER, BC, Rogers Arena

October 13 – EDMONTON, AB, Rogers Place

October 14 – CALGARY, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

October 16 – WINNIPEG, MB, MTS Centre

October 18 – ST. PAUL, MN, Xcel Energy Center

October 20 – COLUMBUS, OH, Schottenstein Center

October 21 – LOUISVILLE, KY, KFC Yum! Center

October 23 – TUSCALOOSA, AL, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

October 25 – JACKSONVILLE, FL, Dailey’s Place Amphitheater

October 27 – WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

October 28 – TAMPA, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

The group recently announced huge supports for their London Hyde Park show as part of British Summer Time 2017. They’ll be joined by Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus Local Natives, Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana, Saint Motel, Tom Grennan, The Cactus Blossoms, Benjamin Booker and Billy Raffoul.