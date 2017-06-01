Kirsten Dunst slams ‘Spider-Man’ reboots: ‘Who cares?’

Mary-Jane Watson actress says her 'Spider-Man' movies were the best.

Kirsten Dunst has revealed she is not a fan of the Spider-Man reboots.

Dunst played Mary-Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire’s webslinger in director Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man film trilogy, which came out between 2002 and 2007. Columbia Pictures then rebooted the franchise with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Now another reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, is being prepped for release in July. Asked about the new movie, Dunst told Marie Claire: “We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?”

Dunst also revealed her lack of interest in the new Spider-Man movie in another recent interview, telling Variety: “I don’t care. Everyone likes our Spider-Man. C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7. The cast also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.

The film is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s Spider-Man is a few years younger than those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and the film is said to have a tone reminiscent of classic ’80s John Hughes movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink.

Back in February, the toy merchandise tied in with the film appeared to reveal details about its plot. Imagery shared by toy-makers Hasbro showed what the villainous Shocker, played by Bokeem Woodbine, may look like when Homecoming hits screens this summer.

Sony and Marvel have already confirmed a sequel to Homecoming, slated for July 5, 2019.